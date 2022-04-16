New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and son by smothering them in their house in the Geeta Colony area of Shahdara on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at around 3.40 pm.

Police suspect that the man committed the crime because of financial problems.

However, further investigation will ascertain the exact motive behind the killings, they said, adding that the accused, Sachin, is at large.

When police reached Sachin's house, they found the bodies of Kanchan Arora (35) and her 15-year-old son on its second floor, said R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

While the woman's body was on a bed, the body of her son was on the floor, the officer said.

In a Whatsapp message on the family group, Sachin, a grocery shop owner, has confessed to killing his wife and son, Sathiyasundaram said.

The boy was a Class 9 student, police said, adding that crime and forensic teams have visited the spot to collect evidence.

"Our team from the Geeta Colony police station and special staff are searching for Sachin" the officer added.

