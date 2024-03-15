New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Friday laid the foundation stone of a new school building in West Patel Nagar.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school will come up at Block 22 of the locality and will be built at a cost of Rs 5 crore, an official statement said.

The four-storey building will be constructed on the model of Delhi government schools and will be equipped with 24 classrooms along with facilities like a multipurpose hall, library, two computer rooms, two nursery rooms and a sports room, it added.

"All types of facilities will be available to the children in this school," Oberoi said.

