Mumbai, March 15: On February 23, a 25-year-old employee of a multinational firm committed suicide in Matunga, Maharashtra. Authorities have said that Saurabh Kumar Ladda, a young talent with degrees from esteemed institutes like IIT (Indian Institutes of Technology) and IIM (Indian Institutes of Management), passed away due to "pressure at his workplace," according to The Indian Express. The Matunga police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death and have filed a case of accidental death.

According to reports, the man jumped from the balcony of his Wadala flat on the ninth floor. According to the sources cited by Express, Ladda had just returned from Ahmedabad, where he had been working on a project for his company. Did Toxic Newsroom Culture Take Away Life of Journalist Satish Nandgaonkar? Mumbai Press Club Probe Reveals Shocking Claims.

After returning from his work trip to Ahmedabad at approximately 10:30 pm, he reportedly walked to the balcony and jumped, according to a police official involved in the case. Police have recorded statements from Ladda's parents and roommates in an effort to learn more about the man's mental state in the final days of his life. Ladda's superiors and coworkers at work are also being contacted by investigators. Mumbai: Man Dies by Suicide After Hanging Himself From Bandra Flyover, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

As part of the inquiry, we are also reaching out to his coworkers and superiors who were involved in the project to comprehend the strain he was under and to identify the situation he was in, a senior police officer stated. The man's girlfriend told police that he was stressed out about his work when they spoke with each other. Further, the police have also discovered a few messages on his phone where he discussed work pressure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2024 10:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).