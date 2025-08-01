Green Park (New Delhi) [India], August 1 (ANI): Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay participated in the Swachh Bharat Mission today in Aurobindo Market, Green Park area of Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Iqbal Singh stated how Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is pushing forward the mission of Swachh Bharat started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till August 4 Amid Opposition's Demand for Debate on 'SIR' of Voters List in Bihar.

He said, "...On 15 August 2014, the country's PM, Narendra Modi, had called for a Swachh Bharat mission, and Delhi's CM, Rekha Gupta, appealed to all Delhiites to push forward the same mission. She has appealed to Delhiites to advance the mission of making the entire city clean."

Delhi Mayor Singh also praised the Delhi Municipal Corporation for taking this initiative to make Delhi free from garbage.

Also Read | Bihar: Resident Doctors of Patna AIIMS Launch Indefinite Strike Against 'Assault' by RJD MLA Chetan Anand.

Singh mentioned that MLA Satish Upadhyay, Deputy Mayor, Local councillors, the commissioner, additional commissioners, the entire staff and the Delhi people have come together to clean this area.

"...We will take an oath that we will clean the whole of Delhi, clean it, make it healthy, make it green and from here we will start the cleanliness campaign. Under this, everyone is participating in this cleanliness campaign," Singh added.

Similarly, BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay also praised PM Modi's Swachh Bharat mission and said that the country will remain healthy only if it remains clean.

"When Prime Minister Modi took the oath, he urged the countrymen to make cleanliness a part of their daily lives. The country will remain healthy only if it remains clean. Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called for making Delhi free from garbage from August 1 to August 30. She has said that we will clean every corner of Delhi, make Delhi clean and tidy, and make the air here pure," the BJP MLA said.

He also thanked the MCD and Delhi's Chief Minister for this campaign for completely awakening the citizens of Delhi to the Swachh Bharat Mission. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)