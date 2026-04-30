India News | Delhi: MCD Demolishes Illegal Portion of Residence of Accused in Tarun Kumar Murder Case

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) demolished the illegal portion of the residence belonging to the accused in the Tarun Kumar murder case on Thursday.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had directed the Delhi Police to ensure robust protection for the family of a 26-year-old man who was allegedly killed during a violent clash in the Uttam Nagar Holi incident, while taking note of steps to curb inflammatory content online. Justice Girish Kathpalia recorded the State's submissions that adequate security arrangements are already in place, including the installation of CCTV cameras in the locality and the deployment of police pickets to maintain law and order.

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The Court was informed that a police picket has been stationed directly outside the petitioners' residence to safeguard them. It further directed the concerned SHO to share his personal mobile number with the family so they can immediately reach out in case of any threat or emergency.

On the issue of recent threats, including an April 13 incident, the Court recorded that the police have collected relevant material and that the matter is under examination by an officer of ACP rank for appropriate action. Senior Advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey appeared for the petitioners, along with Advocates Anirudh Gupta, Ashish Gupta, Satyam Sharma, and Ram Chand. The case pertains to the killing of 26-year-old Tarun in Uttam Nagar on March 4, 2026, during the Holi period.

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According to the plea filed by his mother, Laxmi Devi, and family, the incident was triggered by a minor altercation involving a balloon thrown by a child, which escalated into a violent clash, resulting in Tarun's death.

An FIR was registered at Police Station Uttam Nagar under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. As per the petition, 22 accused persons have been identified, of whom 18 have been arrested, while others remain absconding.

The family, who are key witnesses, alleged continuous threats and intimidation by the accused and their associates, including attempts to pressure them into withdrawing from the case. The plea specifically cited an April 13 incident where women allegedly linked to the accused threatened the family and warned of further harm. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)