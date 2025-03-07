New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to take action against illegal spas, restaurants, and hotels to boost its revenue.

Addressing a press conference at the MCD headquarters, Mayor Mahesh Kumar said that the corporation has received numerous complaints from Delhi residents about unauthorized spas, hotels, and restaurants operating in the city.

Also Read | Bomb Threat: Delhi-Bound Ayodhya Express Receives Threat, No Explosives Found During 2-Hours Search.

Mayor Kumar said that the corporation has received numerous complaints from Delhi residents about unauthorized spas, hotels, and restaurants operating in the city. To address this, Municipal Health Officers and Deputy Health Officers have been directed to take immediate action.

The Mayor said officials have been instructed to submit a list of illegal establishments within the next two to three days.

Also Read | Kanakagiri: 7-Month-Old Infant Succumbs to Injuries After Incense Burn Ritual; Mother Faces Legal Action.

Mayor Kumar emphasized that the Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD is committed to addressing public grievances and ensuring compliance with regulations.

He further said that these unauthorized businesses do not pay license fees to the corporation, resulting in revenue loss. To rectify this, he has instructed the Public Health Department to gather detailed information on such establishments so that legal action can be taken.

Reaffirming MCD's commitment to increasing revenue, Mayor Kumar added that enhanced revenue collection would enable the corporation to implement more welfare initiatives for Delhi residents.

Deputy Mayor Ravindra Bhardwaj and Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal were also present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)