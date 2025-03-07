Koppal, March 7: A 7-month-old infant lost his life three months ago in Vithalapur village of Kanakagiri taluk due to a blind belief that incense sticks burn on the body could alleviate seizures. A complaint in this regard was lodged here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Nalin Atul addressed the issue at a district-level meeting on February 2, 2025, focused on reducing infant mortality. He emphasized to the district child protection officers that such incidents are unacceptable and stressed the need for action against those responsible.

On December 4, 2024, Ayyamma inflicted burns on specific parts of her child's body. The infant was taken to a hospital in Gangavathi for treatment but, unfortunately, did not survive.

As per the deputy commissioner's directive, a complaint was filed against the mother at Kanakagiri police station on Thursday, initiating legal action over the tragic incident involving her child.

