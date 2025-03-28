New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Friday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring April 14th, the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, as a public holiday.

https://x.com/p_sahibsingh/status/1905563931256517107

Also Read | Elephant Attacks in Jharkhand: Wild Tusker Rampage Kills 4 in 12 Hours in Gumla, Simdega Districts.

Taking on social media platform X, the Delhi Minister wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Shri narendramodi ji for declaring the birth anniversary (14 April) of the architect of the Constitution, Bharat Ratna "Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar ji" as a public holiday."

"This decision is a symbol of the Modi government's commitment and respect towards the ideas of Baba Saheb," the post added on X.

Also Read | Bhajanlal Sharma Receives Death Threat From Prisoner Lodged in Bikaner Central Jail; Fourth in 14 Months.

It is pertinent that Dr Ambedkar, fondly referred to as "Baba Saheb," was the main architect of the Indian Constitution. He was also an eminent jurist, political activist, anthropologist, author, orator, historian, writer, economist, and scholar. Throughout his life, Ambedkar fought to eradicate social evils like untouchability and stood up for the rights of the socially backward classes.

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a prolific student, earning doctorates in economics from Columbia University and the University of London. In 1956, he led a satyagraha in Mahad to fight for the right of the untouchable community to draw water from the town's main water tank.

On September 25, 1932, Ambedkar and Madan Mohan Malaviya signed the Poona Pact. Under the pact, the depressed class received 148 seats in the legislature instead of the 71 allocated earlier.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Baba Saheb Ambedkar died in his sleep on December 6, 1956, at his home in Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)