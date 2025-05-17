New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday alleged that the governments which came to power after the BJP's rule in 1998 did not carry out any developmental work in the rural areas of the national capital.

Speaking with the reporters, Verma said, "Earlier, between 1993 and 1998, when there was a BJP government in Delhi, work was done for Delhi's rural areas, but the subsequent governments did not pay attention to it."

He added that now the current government has started working on building and improving rural chaupals, community centres, and streets.

"Now, the development of rural chaupals, community centres, streets has started. Our priority is that just like the development takes place in New Delhi, the same should happen in Delhi's rural areas as well...," Verma said.

Earlier today, the minister visited Delhi's Daulatpur village; ended the farmers' hunger strike in the area and assured them that their demands will be met.

Verma took to X and wrote, "In Daulatpur village, I ended the hunger strike of the farmer brothers who were on hunger strike regarding some demands of the village and assured them that I will try every possible solution to their demands. Our government is going to implement Master Plan 2041 soon, and 40 villages of Delhi will now become urban areas, the first registry of Lal Dora will also be completely free."

Additionally, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated a new water pipeline in Singalpur village, located in the Shalimar Bagh area of the national capital.

Addressing the public at the event, CM Gupta said, "Till now, we have been paying the liabilities of previous governments. The intention of our government is the welfare of the people. Work should be done in the interest of the people; no work should stop.

"She further emphasised her administration's focus on transparency and integrity, stating, "It is the responsibility of the government to do every work with complete transparency and honesty, and we will fulfil it." (ANI)

