New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa met Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena to discuss key environmental issues, including pollution, waste management, and the condition of the Yamuna river on Friday.

Sirsa described the meeting as "detailed and positive," emphasizing that the Delhi government is committed to addressing these concerns.

"I paid a courtesy call to the LG and held a discussion regarding the issue of pollution, garbage and Yamuna pollution in Delhi -- it was a detailed and positive discussion and we also assured all support Delhi government. CM Rekha Gupta led the Delhi government, which is working constantly following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision..."

When questioned about the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) allegations regarding the delay in the BJP's promised Rs 2,500 scheme for women, Sirsa said, "They should worry about (Punjab) where they in government, whether they got one thousand rupees.

Meanwhile, the Delhi cabinet is likely to meet on March 8 regarding the proposed Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, which would provide financial assistance worth Rs 2,5000 to women residing in the national capital, sources said on Friday.

According to sources, the government is expected to announce the scheme at an event tomorrow. This comes after Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi MLA Gopal Rai criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday for not fulfilling the promises made prior to Assembly elections and urging the Delhi government to implement the financial aid scheme of giving Rs 2,500 per month to the women of Delhi, also called the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

"Before elections, BJP had promised, so the people of Delhi want the budget to be prepared based on that. The first guarantee was to give women of Delhi Rs 2,500, and they had said that by 8th March, women would get the financial aid in their accounts," Gopal Rai told ANI.

Addressing Women Power for Viksit Bharat 2047 on the occasion of International Women's Day celebrations, CM Rekha Gupta says, "Our nation has progressed in 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'... We are on the third phase - 'Beti Badhao' and we all need to work on this... Today, symbolism does not work, but women actually are representatives, present the budget, handle foreign departments, protect the nation, and have made a major space in every field for themselves..." (ANI)

