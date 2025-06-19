New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Three people, including a minor, were held for allegedly stabbing a boy to death in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area after the victim slapped one of them during a dispute, an official said on Thursday.

Suresh alias Appu (52), Kishan (22), and a minor allegedly stabbed Bobby Singh alias Piyush (18) multiple times in the abdomen and legs during the fight, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh stated that the incident took place on the evening of June 17 when a PCR call was received at the Jahangirpuri Police Station reporting a stabbing incident in G-block.

When the police arrived at BJRM Hospital, they discovered Piyush had been admitted with stab wounds. He was later declared dead around 9 pm.

A police team also visited the crime scene where bloodstains were found.

Piyush's friend Jitender alias Ajay, who witnessed the crime, told the police that earlier that day, three masked men on a Splendor motorcycle were seen circling the area and speaking with two locals, Kishan and Anand.

Suspicious of their presence, Jitender informed Piyush, and the two later confronted Kishan, the DCP added.

During the confrontation, Piyush slapped Kishan while standing outside the house of one of the accused, Suresh Kumar.

The confrontation was allegedly triggered by an earlier dispute related to Piyush's rash driving of his scooter in the area, he added.

Enraged, Suresh allegedly held Piyush while Kishan and the minor stabbed him with knives. Other associates, identified as Tannu and Vishal, also allegedly joined in, the DCP said.

A case was registered following which the police arrested Suresh Kumar on June 18. Kishan and the minor were also nabbed shortly after.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement.

