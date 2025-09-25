New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): As part of the nationwide voluntary Swachhata drive 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath', the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thurday organised a cleanliness activity along the roadside boundary of Nirman Bhawan and the Ministry of External Affairs building in New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the drive commenced at 8:00 AM with enthusiastic participation from officials and staff of the Ministry.

Union Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav joined the Shramdaan and inspired officers and employees by personally engaging in the cleanliness activities. His presence reinforced the message of collective responsibility towards hygiene and sanitation in public spaces.

The initiative formed a part of the ongoing Swachhata hi Seva campaign, which seeks to foster community participation and citizen action for a cleaner and healthier India. Employees from across divisions and sections of the Ministry actively participated, contributing to the spirit of this nationwide movement.

The Union Health Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to the vision of a Swachh Bharat, emphasising that sustained citizen engagement and collective effort are vital for achieving a clean, healthy, and sustainable future.

Earlier today, Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda participated in a cleanliness drive organised under the ongoing Sewa Pakhwada initiative, and urged citizens to participate in the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign to build a "clean and green" India."

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I participated in the 'Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS) - 2025' campaign under the 'Seva Pakhwada' in New Delhi," Nadda, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national president, posted on X.

"I urge every citizen to actively participate in this campaign and contribute to building a clean, healthy, and green India for all," he added. (ANI)

