New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to organise yoga camps at 75 locations within its jurisdiction on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21, officials said on Monday.

"As a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, the NDMC will celebrate this year's International Day of Yoga at 75 locations in its jurisdiction. The 75 different venues in the NDMC area include all 45 NDMC/Navyug schools, major parks and gardens like Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden, Lodhi Garden, NDMC headquarters – Palika Kendra, government offices and working women hostels," a senior NDMC official said.

The official said the NDMC will also organise programmes to generate awareness about its International Yoga Day camps.

For the successful organisation of International Day of Yoga-2022 and creating awareness amongst the general public, the NDMC is organising build-up programmes at three major gardens viz Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden and Lodhi Garden from June 14 to 20 from 6 am to 7:30 am in association with Art of Living, Gayatri Pariwar and Patanjali respectively, the official said.

To create awareness about yoga amongst school students, the NDMC will also organise build-up programmes in all the 45 NDMC and Navyug schools from June 18 to 22.

"In these yoga build-up camps, the NDMC will conduct yoga sessions daily as per the yoga protocol and rehearsals for the International Yoga Day event," the official said.

