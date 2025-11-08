New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): A child was injured in a massive fire that broke out in a slum area near Rithala Metro Station in New Delhi in the late hours of Friday, officials said.

According to fire officer SK Dua, the fire was declared to be of Medium category considering its intensity and a total of 29 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

After hours of dousing operation, the blaze was brought under control.

"We received information that a fire broke out in the huts of Bengali Basti, located between Rithala Metro Station and the Delhi Jal Board. Fire tenders were sent to the spot, and the fire was declared to be of Medium category considering its intensity," Dua told ANI.

"A total of 29 fire tenders are on the spot, and the fire is now under control. A kid was reportedly injured, and he has been sent to the hospital via ambulance. There is no information about any further casualties," he added.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

