New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Over five narco tests has been conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) here since the facility was started in August last year, officials said on Sunday.

The FSL started the narco analysis facility, the first in north India, in collaboration with Ambedkar Hospital here, they said.

FSL Director Deepa Verma said efforts were being made for the past two years to start the facility. However, the first session was conducted on August 9, 2021, she said.

Narco analysis involves injecting a drug which induces a hypnotic or sedated state in which the person's imagination is neutralised and he or she is expected to divulge true information.

"The narco analysis is being conducted after administering drug to the suspect. So, the direction of the court is also needed.

"The laboratory also plays an important role. We also needed a support system from the hospital because this test is conducted in the operation theatre so that the suspect remains under medical supervision," Verma said.

The FSL director said a team should be present during the test to monitor the suspect's parameters.

This process requires both psychologists and doctors, she said.

"It took two years to start. This is the first such facility in north India. A lot of effort was needed to be put like how the facility will be set up, what would be the requirements, how will we prepare, how would the medical team be prepared among others.

"Also , the training was not available easily due to the Covid pandemic because of which it took a longer time for all these preparations. Otherwise, we would have started it a year ago," Verma said.

The teams have conducted sessions on six to seven suspects and all were from Delhi, she said.

Verma said every case which comes for the narco test is "sensitive".

The investigating agencies use this test after other evidences do not provide a clear picture of the case.

"The test is conducted when we have doubt that the suspect is hiding any information or whether there is any other information available which would give any lead in the case," she said.

Elaborating about the facility, Verma said it was started under the direction of the High Court.

"We have tied-up with Ambedkar hospital to work like a team. They have also assigned a dedicated operation theatre for the narco test," the director said.

Explaining how the nacro test is conducted, a senior FSL official said, "First, the investigator submits the case with us and also briefs us about it. Then, our psychologist has a session with investigating officer (IO).

"The experts interact with the suspect where he is apprised about the test as his consent is mandatory. Only when the psychologists are satisfied that the suspect has understood, he is medically examined and the process begins, the official said.

Head of the Psychology department at FSL, Dr Puneet Puri said the narco test is an invasive technique in which medicine is used to take the suspect into the trans-like state.

"When a person goes into the trans-like state, then he loses the power of thinking. The experts ask the suspect about facts related to the case, and whatever information comes out from the suspect, gets recorded in-camera. This test was conducted only in the intensive care unit (ICU) under the supervision of senior doctors," Puri said.

"First, we use non-invasive techniques such as polygraph test before the narco. Later, the findings of both tests are corroborated with each other to help in the investigation. In invasive and non-invasive cases, the consent of the court is mandatory.

"The consent of the suspect is also compulsory. If we take the suspect to the ICU and he refuses for the test, then we stop the process. The moment the suspect enters the ICU, video recording is started. When the suspect gives the nod for the test, only then the test can be initiated," Puri said.

Head of crime scene management division at FSL, Sanjeev Gupta said, "The suspect is first given anesthesia before being asked about the case. Three teams of doctors, psychologists and photo experts are present in the ICU during the session."

