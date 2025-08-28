New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): The Delhi Government on Thursday announced a Rs 170-crore initiative to modernise 15 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into technology-enabled Centres of Excellence under the Union Government's Rs 60,000-crore National Scheme for ITI Upgradation, according to an official release.

The announcement was made by Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa during the Regional Conference of Skill Ministers organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in Chandigarh.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for 'Skill, Scale, Speed and Samman' is our guiding compass. Delhi's upgraded ITIs will equip our youth with 21st-century competencies, enabling them to graduate as job creators, not just job seekers. Under Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta's effective guidance, we are marrying world-class infrastructure with same-day approvals and digital transparency," Sirsa said.

The Minister informed that the Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), headed by Minister for Higher Education, Training and Technical Education Ashish Sood, will be the nodal agency for implementation.

"By integrating EV, AI, Robotics and Green Energy modules into the ITI curriculum, we are creating the launchpad for our youth to make Delhi and Bharat future-ready," he added.

He also alleged that previous governments had delayed welfare schemes initiated by the Centre. "People of Delhi rejected them and trusted the Modi Model of Governance," he said.

The release also stated that the ITI Pusa (Central Delhi), ITI Shahdara (East Delhi), and ITI Mangolpuri (North-West Delhi) will serve as hub institutes, each guiding up to four spoke ITIs in terms of infrastructure, faculty development, and industry linkages. Special Purpose Vehicles will pool contributions from the Centre, GNCTD, and anchor industry partners, ensuring transparent, milestone-based fund releases. Smart classrooms, simulation labs and blended-learning content will be introduced alongside mandatory internships and apprenticeship-enabled diploma pathways.

Alongside ITI transformation, Delhi is building an ecosystem of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) at ITIs in Dheerpur, Mayur Vihar, and Pusa, where students are being trained in Industrial Automation, Robotics and Advanced Welding. Under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, over 1,300 artisans have already received verified training across Delhi's ITIs, while outreach programs, such as Jan Shikshan Sansthan in Jahangirpuri, have benefited more than 1,000 women at the doorstep level.

Delhi's Model Career Centre at Pusa has registered more than 7,000 youth, with 2,122 already placed through partnerships with companies such as PVR, JBM, Tata Electronics, Lemon Tree Hotels and L&T Constructions.

Reiterating the government's commitment, Sirsa said, "Delhi's Skill Roadmap 2.0 is designed as an open-source blueprint. Any state can copy, customise, and empower its youth. From integrating skill credits in school curricula to setting up incubation and seed-fund cells in every hub ITI -- Delhi is demonstrating that skill development is the real turbo-charger of Viksit Bharat @2047."

The Delhi Government will soon roll out apprenticeship-enabled degree programmes at DSEU and DTU, Quarterly Apprenticeship Meals with special Rs. 1,000 stipend top-up for women and persons with disabilities, skilling vans with solar panel rigs and VR welding simulators under the TECOS-JSS fusion model, Entrepreneurship & Innovation Cells in every hub ITI linked with MUDRA, PMEGP, and SIDBI, promoting an "Apprentice-to-Entrepreneur" journey, the release said. (ANI)

