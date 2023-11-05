New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Delhi police arrested an accused who was involved in a robbery inside a jewellery shop in broad daylight, said a press release by Sarai Rohilla police.

According to the official release, on October 30, 2023, at around 3 pm, information was received through PCR that a person came on a scooty and entered the Balaji Jewellers shop in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area with a gun and a knife.

The person entered the shop wearing a helmet, handed over an empty bag to a salesgirl, and asked her to put all the jewellery items in the bag, said the official statement, adding that the accused escaped with the jewellery by showing the gun and knife.

The press note further mentioned that an FIR was filed under Sections 392 and 397 of the IPC at Sarai Rohilla Police Station.

As per the press note, more than 200 camera footages were analyzed over a period of five days, after which the accused was identified as a person wearing a helmet coming out of a building near Chameleon Road, Sadar Bazar.

The accused was later identified as Azeem Qureshi (23), who is a resident of Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao area, said the press release.

According to the official release, the accused does not have any previous criminal involvement.

The press note further mentioned that the police also recovered most of the looted gold and silver jewellery, along with the scooty, toy pistol, knife, and bag used in the crime.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, said the official statement. (ANI)

