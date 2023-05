New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a dreaded criminal involved in five heinous crimes from the Uttar Nagar East Metro Station area of the city, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the officials, "The accused identified as Kashim Khan alias Firoj Khan has been booked under sections 307/34 (Attempt to Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the 25/27 of Arms Act at the Ranhola Police Station in Delhi."

"Specific information received by the team revealed that a criminal identified as Kashim Khan alias Firoj Khan, previously involved in 5 different cases of robbery, attempt to murder and Arms Act could be arrested near Uttam Nagar East Metro Station, Delhi," said the officials.

They added that on the basis of the above tip-off, a raiding team was constituted to nab the absconding criminal. The team laid a trap near Uttam Nagar East Metro Station. Following a short scuffle with the accused, the team succeeded in overpowering and arresting the desperate criminal Kashim Khan alias Firoj Khan.

On sustained interrogation, the accused confessed his involvement and disclosed that a week before the incident, his friend's uncle named Guddu was beaten by Neeraj alias Abhishek and his associates.

The police further added that in an attempt to take revenge, the accused along with his associates identified as Deepak alias Kaana, Firoz Khan, Fardeen, Aashif alias KD and Aatish alias Lala, fired on Neeraj alias Abhishek.

"The accused confessed his involvement in cases of robbery, attempt to murder and Arms Act. We have registered a case against the accused at the Ranhola Police Station in Delhi," said the Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)