New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing on Thursday arrested the CMD of Shakti Bhog Food Ltd in a case of cheating and fraud, an official statement said.

The accused has been identified as Kewal Krishan Kumar, they said.

"The accused and other accused directors of the company had issued post dated cheques for Rs 10 crore to the complainant against purchase of raw material from him. Later, these cheques got dishonoured as they were issued by their company which was already under liquidation and its account was already blocked," police said in a statement.

Further investigation is underway, it added.

