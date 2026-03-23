Nuh (Haryana) [India], March 23 (ANI): MJ Daffue produced a bogey-free final round to seal a second HotelPlanner Tour title in two months on a thrilling final day of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Open, a 300,000 USD event.

The tournament has been co-sanctioned by the DP World PGTI and the HotelPlanner Tour. The South African, who started Sunday with a four-stroke lead, signed for a 69 to reach 21 under par 267 and finish one shot clear of American Jhared Hack and India's Saptak Talwar.

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The victory sees Daffue catapult to the top of the season-long Road to Mallorca Rankings.

"I am really pleased," he said. "The first one gets something off your back, but this time, I believed I could do it. I knew I was comfortable, and I have brought some momentum from the last few weeks."

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"I have been patient. I have been working with a sports psychologist, and my moto has been 'dogged, determination and patience' and that helped me out there today," he added.

Daffue had six holes of his third round remaining when he returned to Classic Golf & Country Club on Sunday morning, the 37-year-old carding a 67 to move to 18 under par after round three.

A slow start to his final round saw him level through eight holes before a solitary birdie at the ninth was followed by an eagle on the par five fourteenth.

Saptak Talwar, who was placed third and two shots off the lead after round three, had a slow start in round four as he made seven pars and a bogey on the first eight holes. Saptak, a winner on the PGTI last week, then came roaring back with five birdies between the ninth and the 18th including a crucial 10-foot conversion on the 13th.

The 27-year-old Talwar earned 27,000 USD (INR 24,30,000) for his effort that helped him continue in the lead in the PGTI Order of Merit as his season's earnings moved to Rs 70,30,200.

Saptak said, "I started off a little tentative on the first eight holes today. But I was proud of the fight I showed on the last 10 holes. Coming off last week's win was tiring. After a win, you have to put your expectations back in check. You've got to reset and start from zero. That's what I did well by putting myself in a good position after the first two rounds this week.

"The birdie on the 13th was the turning point for me today. It set me up for a good finishing stretch. Importantly, I kept the bogeys to a minimum for the second successive week. I had just two bogeys this week. My iron game has been sharp, and my putter has also started firing.

"The performances at the last two events give me a lot of self-belief heading into the Indian Open next week," he concluded.

Jhared Hack, winner of the DP World PGTI's season-opener, scored a bogey-free 65 on the final day to finish joint runner-up along with Saptak at a total of 20-under 268. Jhared is currently placed second on the PGTI's merit list behind Talwar with season's earnings of Rs 64,96,800.

The two other Indians who finished inside the top-10 were Yuvraj Sandhu (71), who was tied sixth at 16-under 272, and Ravi Kumar (69), who was tied ninth at 15-under 273.

Rashid Khan (74) and Pritish Singh Karayat (71) finished tied 17th at 13-under 275. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)