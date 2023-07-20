New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police has arrested two persons accused of allegedly beating a person to death following a verbal spat.

The two persons have been identified as Prameshwar Sonu (son of Mange Ram, resident of Rajeev Nagar Extension, Delhi) and Ashu (son of Vashisht Bharti, resident of Sunday Bazar Road, Rajeev Nagar Extension, Delhi).

Also Read | Germany: New Housing Construction Set to Strongly Decline.

The police said that during questioning, the accused said that the deceased had borrowed some money from them and was not returning it. Following this, the accused called him for a meeting and beat him up to death after a verbal spat, the police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

