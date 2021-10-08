New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Security Unit of Delhi Police has given instructions to its personnel to submit their mobile phones while they are deployed in arrangement duties, officials said on Friday.

Police said the instruction was given last week and action will be taken against those who do not follow it.

Special Commissioner of Police (Security) I D Shukla told PTI, "Instructions have been given that during duty time, the security personnel will have to deposit their mobile phones wherever they have been deployed. Their duty is generally for two to three hours and during that period, keeping cellphones disturbs them."

"They receive calls during the duty and get busy with calls or with other things. The duty of security has to be done with very concentration. All eyes and ears should be open. There are VVIPs and VIPs and at such a time, if they start using their cellphones, it poses a threat to security," Shukla said.

"The instructions have been given to the personnel that you should deposit your phones on any security arrangement where the deployment is taking place. They can submit it in silent mode and after the deployment ends, they will get it back to check missed calls. But, using cellphones during duty time is not allowed," he said.

They are always instructed about these things, but this time it has been made stricter and has to complied with. If anyone is found violating this, disciplinary action will be taken against him/her, police added.

