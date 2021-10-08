Chandigarh, October 8: The result of the Haryana Police Female Constable GD exam 2021 has been declared by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Candidates can check the result online at the official website hssc.gov.in. The Haryana Police Constable examination was conducted from August 16 to September 12, 2021, in the state. The provisional answer keys were released on September 23 and objections were invited till September 26.

The candidates need to access the official website and the result PDF file to check their marks. Those who will be selected in this round on the basis of merit will be able to appear in the next round of the Physical Screening Test (PST) for final recruitment to the position of Constable.

HSSC Female Constable result 2021:

Candidates have to visit the official website hssc.gov.in to check the HSSC Female Constable result 2021. On the homepage, go to the ‘Result’ section Click on the pdf link for Female Constable result The HSSC Female Constable result merit list will appear on screen Download and search your roll number (Ctrl+F).

According to the official notification, candidates who qualified for the HSSC Female Constable written exam are eligible to appear for the Physical Screening Test. The PST will be held from October 11 to October 13.

