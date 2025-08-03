New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh imposed a ban on the use of sub-conventional aerial devices across the national capital from August 2 to August 16 as part of security measures ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

According to the statement issued on Saturday, "Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, etc have been banned under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. This order will remain in force from 2 August to 16 August."

"This order shall come into force with effect from 02.08.2025 and shall remain in force for a period of 15 days upto 16.08.20205 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier," said the order.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the Indian citizens to suggest themes and ideas for his Independence Day speech.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi appealed to the public to share their suggestions on mygov.in and NaMo app.

"As we approach this year's Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians! What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year's Independence Day speech? Share your thoughts on the Open Forums on MyGov and the NaMo App," PM Modi wrote.

As per tradition, the Prime Minister of India hoists the tricolour at the Red Fort in Delhi and addresses the nation on August 15, India's Independence Day.

Last year, marking India's 78th Independence Day, PM Modi's speech was based on the theme of 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the Government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

He touched upon the subjects- 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', ease of living in the country, women in the Air Force, 'parivarvad' (nepotism) in politics, safety of Bangladeshi Hindus, secular civil code and India's dream to host the 2036 Olympics.

Following the custom, he also paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in the national capital.

This year's celebration will mark the 12th consecutive time PM Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, making him the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to achieve this milestone. (ANI)

