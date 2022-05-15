New Delhi [India] May 15 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday busted an interstate syndicate of ATM and Cyber fraudsters and arrested one dealer of a prominent mobile operator.

A dedicated team of Anti Gangs Squad (AGS), Crime Branch nabbed the accused Tanweer Hussain, who has been evading arrest, said Amit Goel, DCP crime branch.

After the constant efforts to trace the accused person in case U/S 420/120B/34 IPC, reg. cheating on the pretext of receiving gifts from abroad and hoodwinking the hapless innocent customer to the tune of Rs 160500, the AGS Crime Branch successfully arrested the mastermind who had provided more than 1000 SIM cards to various persons on fake IDs.

According to police, a complaint was filed by Vijay Kumar (39) resident of Taryamli, Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) stated that he had received a call from alleged mobile number and the person on call told the complainant that his parcel had arrived and asked him to transfer Rs 32000 and Rs 86,000 on January 12 and again Rs 41700 on January 13 (Total 160500) to the alleged bank account A/C No which is on the name of Rinku Modi.

"During enquiry and analysis of bank account, it was found that huge amounts were credited in the said account and the amount was withdrawn by ATM and through IMPS. During the month-long operation, four of the accused including one foreign national had already been arrested by the Anti Gangs Squad, Crime Branch but the mastermind who had provided SIM cards to pan India cheaters, have been evading arrest," said DCP Goel.

A raid was conducted at Tugalakbad extension Delhi where Laxshmi Kant (the alleged mobile no is registered in his name) was found present. He stated that he had visited the mobile shop Shaloom Telecom, Tulakabad Extension to update his mobile SIM and had given his aadhar card to shop owner for that purpose, added the DCP.

A statement from Police said, "During further enquiry and analysis of CAF, the alleged SIM was activated by Tanvir. A raid was conducted at the given address but it was found that Tanvir was residing at that address as a tenant 4-5 months ago. After extensive groundwork and verification of numerous addresses in Tuglakabad Area, the accused Tanweer Hussain, apprehended from Tugalakabad Extension, New Delhi."

The accused, Tanweer Hussain a resident of Khadda Colony, Jaitpur (Delhi), disclosed that he came to Delhi in 2017 in search of work. After that, he started working as a mobile SIM provider. He used to activate numbers on fake ID, which was given by customer when they visited to port their SIMs. He further disclosed that he activated approximately 500-1000 fake SIM. (ANI)

