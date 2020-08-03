New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a gang of ATM card-cloners with the arrest of two persons who used to target people at ATM booths on the pretext of helping them withdraw cash, police said Monday.

They said Anil Kumar (26) and Vinod Kumar (39) have allegedly duped more than 100 people so far.

They said the two came to police's notice on Sunday, when Howrah Rajdhani Express arrived at New Delhi Railway Station, at around 10.25 AM.

Three suspicious-looking persons were noticed who tried to pace away on seeing the staff, they said, adding two of them were apprehended while their associate Ravi managed to escape.

On checking their bags, 41 ATM cards of different banks and two ATM cloning machines and Rs. 20,000 were found, they said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that Ravi is the kingpin of the gang and had recruited Anil and Vinod into this racket, they said.

The accused used to travel to different states to target people who visited ATM booths for withdrawing cash, said Harendra K Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways).

"They waited for users at the ATM booths which were not guarded and targeted people who were not comfortable in using ATM cards. Ravi was using two cloning devices which were purchased using online platform. He used these devices to copy the data of ATM cards," he said.

When a person arrived at ATM booths, they would see the PIN and on pretext of helping them, Ravi would swipe the card through the device thus copying the information from the magnetic strip.

That information would subsequently be copied to a counterfeit card, complete with security holograms, and then with this cloned ATM card, money was withdrawn, the DCP said.

