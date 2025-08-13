New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough in the fight against narcotics, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Delhi Police's Crime Branch has dismantled an inter-state heroin trafficking syndicate operating in Delhi-NCR. Two suspects, including a woman alleged to be the kingpin, have been arrested, and 809 grams of high-grade heroin valued at approximately Rs 80 lakh in the international market have been seized.

Police also recovered Rs 3,300 in cash, believed to be proceeds of crime, and three mobile phones.

According to officials, the operation was part of the ongoing nationwide campaign against drugs, which the Delhi Police is intensifying through targeted raids and sustained surveillance. Acting on intelligence inputs, ANTF teams first apprehended a man identified as Kashim (36), a sixth-class dropout and former hardware shop worker, from Delhi with 789 grams of heroin. A case under Section 21(c) of the NDPS Act was registered at the Crime Branch police station.

During interrogation, Kashim allegedly disclosed that he was working for Bindu Devi (48), a known drug trafficker from New Seemapuri Jhuggi. Police said Bindu was operating through her absconding son-in-law, identified as Arif alias Samir. Based on this lead and technical surveillance, police traced Bindu to a rented house in Village Saini Kheda near Signature Tower in Gurugram, Haryana, and arrested her on August 3.

Bindu was found carrying Rs 3,300 in her purse, which was seized as suspected drug proceeds. During her police custody remand, she allegedly led investigators to the recovery of an additional 20 grams of heroin from Seemapuri, Delhi.

Police records show that Bindu is illiterate and a housewife, with both her husband and one son addicted to drugs. She is previously involved in three criminal cases, including two under the NDPS Act. Despite being externed from Delhi by the DCP Shahdara on July 1, 2024, she allegedly continued running the cartel through her son-in-law.

The total recovery in the case includes 809 grams of heroin, Rs 3,300 in cash, and three mobile phones.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

