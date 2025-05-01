New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Delhi Police on Thursday chargesheeted former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a case of organised crime in the national capital.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja, before whom the police's final report was filed, posted the matter for consideration on Friday.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed against four accused persons namely Sahil alias Poli, Vijay alias Kalu, Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, and Balyan under stringent sections of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

All accused persons were arrested in the case related to an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

The court recently took cognisance of another supplementary chargesheet against another co-accused Ritik alias Peter.

Balyan was arrested in the case on December 4 last year whereas a court granted him bail in an extortion case.

The court on January 15 denied him bail in the case.

Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, representing Delhi Police, opposed the bail application and argued the investigation was at a crucial stage in the case, and if granted bail, the accused could hamper the probe.

