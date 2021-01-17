Delhi (India), January 17 (ANI): Delhi police commissioner SN Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

According to a police statement, the police commissioner took stock of anti-terrorism measures as well as actions taken against criminals involved in NDPS cases, burglary, Excise Act & Gambling cases. "He also reviewed pending cases under POCSO and Crime against Women, said Police statement. Senior officers examined proposed actions against listed criminals under surveillance, like jail/bail/parole, released criminals and 'bad characters.'" the police statement said.

Special Commissioners of Police, Law and Order (South, West & Central) and intelligence officials also attended the meeting at the Delhi Police Headquarters. (ANI)

