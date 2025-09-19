New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Delhi police conducted a coordinated, large-scale operation to dismantle organised crime in the city and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday. The raids were conducted at 58 locations in and around Delhi to crack down on gang violence.

According to an official statement, "in a coordinated, large-scale operation on the night of September 18, the Delhi Police conducted raids to dismantle organised crime in Delhi & NCR. The raids were executed at 58 locations across Delhi, Sonipat, Sampla, Jhajjar, Rohtak, and Bahadurgarh."

Delhi Police apprehended at least 36 suspects in a large-scale operation, officially arresting six individuals linked to notorious gangs, including Kala Jathedi, Jitender alias Gogi, Neeraj Bawana, Rajesh Bawana, Tillu Tajpuriya, Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, and Nettu Dabodha, as per the statement. A total of seven cases were registered under the Arms Act.

"A total of 7 cases were registered under the Arms Act. The arrested individuals include Shaktiman, s/o Rakesh, 34 years old, from Khera Khurd, Vedpal s/o Attar Singh, 55 years old, from Tikri Khurd, Narela, Prem Singh Sehrawat s/o Naidar, 67 years old, from Bawana, Naveen, s/o Hariniwas, 30 years old, from Karala, Ankit @ Vishal s/o Rakesh, 25 years old, from Karala, Hariom @ Ankit @ Akki, s/o Rajesh, 25 years old, from Karala.

Delhi police further stated, "A total of 7 cases were registered under the Arms Act. The arrested individuals include Shaktiman, s/o Rakesh, 34 years old, from Khera Khurd, Vedpal s/o Attar Singh, 55 years old, from Tikri Khurd, Narela, Prem Singh Sehrawat s/o Naidar, 67 years old, from Bawana, Naveen, s/o Hariniwas, 30 years old, from Karala, Ankit @ Vishal s/o Rakesh, 25 years old, from Karala, Hariom @ Ankit @ Akki, s/o Rajesh, 25 years old, from Karala. The police recovered a significant amount of cash, valuables, and weapons during the raids".

Delhi's Outer North Police raided approximately 39 locations, and the father of notorious gangster Neeraj Bawana was arrested under relevant sections of the Arms Act. Police recovered approximately ₹50 lakh in cash, 1.25 kg of gold, a bulletproof Scorpio, four pistols, and several live cartridges.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, Delhi Police raided several notorious gang hideouts across Delhi-NCR and Haryana.

According to the Delhi Police officials, it had deployed 40 teams from the Outer North District Police. It conducted raids on several hideouts of notorious gangs, including the Tillu Tajpuria gang, the Neeraj Bawana-Rajesh Bawana gang, the Jitendra alias Gogi gang, and the Kala Jatheri gang.

During the raid, the police had recovered a large amount of cash and several weapons from multiple locations. Currently, FIRs have been registered against the accused. (ANI)

