New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch, based on a tip-off about the production of counterfeit spare parts and engine oil, conducted a raid at a godown located at village Madanpur Daba.

A large part of counterfeit goods, including counterfeit Honda engine oil bottles, packaging material, counterfeit TVS engine oil bottles and packaging material, Counterfeit Honda and TVS logos and stickers and empty bottles and caps, were recovered.

The godown owner, Shubham, was arrested.

The recovered counterfeit goods were seized, and a case was registered under sections 318(4) BNS and 63 Copyright Act.

Earlier on June 28, the Delhi Police Crime Branch busted a godown in Uttam Nagar's Jivan Park, where illegal Chinese manja was being stored, as per officials.

The police on Friday seized a large quantity of illegal Chinese manja, and the godown owner, identified as Raju, was also arrested.

In a separate case, the Delhi Police apprehended Areeb Khan, a supplier of illegal Chinese manja, from the Kamla Market area, where he was reportedly supplying the illegal manja to local shopkeepers.

A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections and the Environment Protection Act in both incidents, stated officials.

Meanwhile, on June 14, the Delhi Police Crime Branch dismantled an extortion racket targeting transporters and animal traders operating in the Gazipur Mandi transport area. It has arrested three accused and recovered illegal weapons, including single-shot pistols and live rounds, besides two cars and a scooty which was used to carry out criminal activities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora stated that the Anti-Gangster Squad (AGS) had been actively working to curb the activities of criminals and extortionists operating in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

As per the Delhi Police release, intelligence inputs indicated that a group led by Pawan Kumar was systematically intimidating and extorting money from transporters and animal traders in the mandi area.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of a criminal from the group identified as Ravinder Kumar, the police laid a trap at Kakrola Nala Road. Ravinder, who was intercepted in a car, was found in possession of an illegal single-shot pistol and one live round. A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Crime Branch police station.

During interrogation, Ravinder Kumar revealed that Pawan Kumar facilitated the distribution of firearms to gang members to carry out extortion activities. Pawan Kumar was subsequently apprehended, and a loaded single-shot pistol was recovered from him.

Pawan Kumar confessed to the police of having recruited over eight individuals into his syndicate, tasking them with identifying and intercepting transporters and animal traders along various routes. The extorted money was often collected through online payments from animal traders.

According to police, the gang intimidated victims by threatening them with action from an organisation that works to prevent cruelty to animals.

The accused also revealed the names and mobile numbers of several victims, who are being traced as part of the investigation. (ANI)

