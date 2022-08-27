New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday said that its decision to deny permission to a show by controversial stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui in the national capital was taken to ensure communal harmony was not disturbed.

"A show of Munawar Faruqui cancelled keeping security reasons in mind. Permission is cancelled and the show won't be held. It was to ensure that there shouldn't be any threat to law and order and communal harmony doesn't turn into disharmony," said DCP Central District Shweta Chauhan.

Delhi Police rejected Faruqui request for permission to perform in a show on August 28 in the national capital.

The licensing unit of the Delhi Police denied the permission after the local central district police wrote a report stating that "the show will affect communal harmony in the area."

The Joint Commissioner of Police, Licensing, OP Mishra told ANI that the permission for the show has been denied.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had on August 25 written to the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to cancel Faruqui's show.

In its letter, the VHP alleged that "Communal tension arose in Bhagyanagar because of Munawar's jokes on Hindu Gods."

The VHP letter further said that if the show is not cancelled members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will hold protests.

Last Saturday, Munawar Faruqui hosted a standup comedy show in Hyderabad, amidst tight security. Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar had given a call to boycott the show alleging that Faruqui mocked Hindu deities. (ANI)

