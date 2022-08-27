Tractor-trolley carrying 24 people fell into the Garra river in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on Saturday, August 27. According to the local police additional SP, and COs were deployed. For rescue, NDRF here, SDRF on its way. Flood platoons have reached. "We've rescued 14 people. 6 still missing. Nets are placed upstream & downstream". "The trolley is still in the water but has no people trapped in it", said IGP Lucknow Zone.

The farmers were returning to their village from a nearby mandi after selling their cucumber produce, when one of the tractor wheels came off on the Garra river bridge in Pali area.

See Tweet:

Local police, Additional SP, COs deployed. For rescue, NDRF here, SDRF on way. Flood platoons have reached. We've rescued 14 people. 6 still missing. Nets are placed upstream & downstream. Trolley is still in water but has no people trapped in it: IGP Lucknow Zone https://t.co/ywJiWQV1mo pic.twitter.com/0dz6ZtnOG0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 27, 2022

