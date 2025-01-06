New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): In a recent operation, the Central Delhi Police detained nine Bangladeshi nationals over the past six days. Seven of the individuals were arrested from a hotel in the Nabi Karim area of Central Delhi.

Reports said that some of the detainees had entered India using tourist visas, while others had illegally crossed the border through the "donkey route" passing through West Bengal and Tripura before reaching Delhi.

Also Read | India IT Services 2025: Indian Information Technology Sector Set for Revival This Year As Macro-Economic Conditions Improve, Says BNP Paribas Report.

With this operation, a total of 14 Bangladeshi nationals have now been detained by the Central Delhi Police, and they have been sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further processing and investigation.

M Harshavardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Central Delhi, confirmed the operation and the arrests, highlighting the ongoing efforts of the police to curb illegal immigration and maintain law and order in the region.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana To Stop? Cash Scheme for Women Affecting Government's Farm Loan Waiver Plans, Says Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate.

On Saturday, Delhi Police, during a verification drive apprehended a Bangladeshi national residing illegally in the South West District of the national capital for the past three years, police officials said.

The accused, identified as Md Sahidul Islam, was taken into custody by the Palam Village Police Station and subsequently handed over for deportation to Bangladesh through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

According to the police, the accused failed to produce valid documents and admitted to being an illegal migrant. He was also found to be in possession of photocopied documents from Bangladesh.

The verification drive was conducted to identify 'illegal immigrants' from Bangladesh, following orders from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, said Madhup Tiwari, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

Meanwhile, another two Bangladeshi nationals who had been illegally residing in the national capital were apprehended and deported by the Delhi Police during two separate verification drives by the South West District Police.

One of the illegal immigrants was identified as Lovely Khatoon Islam, a resident of Shankar Pur, Rajshahi, Bangladesh, who had been living here in Delhi for the past four years.

In another drive launched by the staff of the Vasant Kunj South Police Station, another illegally residing Bangladeshi national was apprehended and deported to Bangladesh. The illegal immigrant identified as Md Bablu, a resident of Demra village in Dhaka, Bangladesh, was deported to Bangladesh through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

This operation underscores the South West District Police's zero-tolerance approach to illegal immigration and commitment to upholding the rule of law. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)