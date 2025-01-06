Mumbai, January 6: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate has said the Ladki Bahin Yojana is creating a burden on the state coffers, affecting its ability to implement the farm loan waiver scheme. The Ladki Bahin scheme, launched by the previous Eknath Shinde-led government in August last year to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women, is likely to cost the state around Rs 46,000 crore annually.

The scheme is said to have played a key role in the ruling Mahayuti's win in the state assembly elections held in November 2024. Speaking to reporters in Pune on Sunday, Kokate said the financial strain caused by the Ladki Bahin Yojana has disrupted the state's ability to form a surplus that would otherwise be allocated for waiving the loans of farmers. Ladki Bahin Yojana Benefits To Stop for ‘Ineligible’ Women, Maharashtra Government To Scrutinise List of Beneficiaries To Ensure Cash Payments Only To Eligible People.

"The burden created by the Ladki Bahin scheme has affected our ability to set aside funds for the farm loan waiver. We are reviewing the financial situation, and once the state's income increases, we will move forward with the loan waiver scheme in the next four to six months," the NCP leader said. The state cooperation department is responsible for implementing the loan waiver decision, which will ultimately be made by the chief minister and deputy CMs, he said. Ladki Bahin Yojana: ‘These’ Beneficiary Women To Receive INR 9,000 in December Installment, Check Details.

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare last week said the state government has decided to act on complaints about bogus beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, and sought information from the income tax and transport departments for their verification. She also made it clear that the government would only address complaints pertaining to the bogus beneficiaries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)