New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Delhi Cyber Police Station on Friday nabbed an individual who duped a Defence personnel on various pretexts, as per officials.

The individual has been identified as Om Prakash Sanwaria and has been involved in 10 cases, as per the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police IFSO unit of Special Cell busted a module responsible for providing, handling, and using mule/fake bank accounts in connection with IVR scam (Digital Arrest scam). The accused were operating mule accounts to siphon off the proceeds of crime abroad.

According to a release, Rs 2.2 crores, three mobile phones, SIM cards, and other digital documents were recovered and restored to the victim.

According to Delhi Police, on March 15, 2025, a complaint was filed with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Special Cell by a 92-year-old retired surgeon. The complainant alleged that on March 12, 2025; he received multiple unsolicited calls from various numbers. The callers impersonated themselves as the officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Maharashtra Police, falsely claiming that several First Information Reports (FIRs) had been registered against the victim.

The victim was threatened with arrest and was subsequently subjected to "Digital Arrest" through video calls. He was shown forged court orders and coerced into participating in what the accused termed as a virtual hearing, which was actually an overwhelming fake and manipulative series of incidents. The fraudsters thus trapped him into liquidating all his fixed deposits and transferring the funds to three specified bank accounts under the threat of severe legal consequences and harm to his family.

Subsequently, a case was registered under Sections 308(2), 318(4), 319(2), 61(2), and 3(5) BNS and investigation was taken up.

The team obtained and analysed details of the alleged bank accounts involved in the scam.

Through exhaustive analysis of digital footprints and technical surveillance, the accused persons operating the fraudulent bank accounts were identified. Subsequently, a raid was conducted in Ghaziabad and one accused, 42-year-old Amit Sharma alias Rahul, was arrested. During further investigation, one more accused (account handler), 27-year-old Hari Swargiary, was arrested from Guwahati, Assam.

The syndicate impersonated as officials from the Police, CBI, Customs, and other government bodies. They would inform victims that multiple FIRs were registered against them. Initially, they threatened the victims with arrest and severe penalties, but later shifted to a more sympathetic tone, suggesting it could be a case of mistaken identity.

To resolve the issue, they instructed the victims to lodge a formal complaint and transfer their savings into specified accounts for "verification," falsely promising that the funds would be refunded after the verification process.

We have zeroed in on other associates of the accused, and the investigation is going on. (ANI)

