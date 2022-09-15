New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): The economic offences wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Thursday recovered a bike from Prashant, manager of actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

According to officials, the bike (Ducati), which cost around Rs 8 lakh, was given to Prashant by Sukesh Chandrasekhar with the proceeds of fraud.

"EOW recovered a Ducati bike from Jacqueline Fernandez's manager Prashant. This bike was given to Prashant by Sukesh Chandrasekhar with the money of fraud. In February 2021, Sukesh gave this bike to Jacqueline's manager," said the officials.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail, from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, posing as officials from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him.

According to the sources, Delhi Police had prepared a questionnaire of 100 odd questions that actor Jacqueline Fernandez was asked to answer in the alleged Rs 200 crore scam on Wednesday.

Jacqueline was in Delhi after she was summoned by the Delhi Police for the third time on Wednesday. Previously, she has been summoned twice but she did not turn up on both dates - August 29 and September 12.

Jacqueline arrived at the Economic Offences Wing office at Mandir Marg yesterday around 11 am along with a team of her lawyers. She was then given a long questionnaire including at least 100 questions that the officers said mostly pertained to her relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar and the gifts she received from him that are said to have been bought using the proceeds of crime.

EOW had also summoned Pinky Irani to join the investigation. She is said to have helped Sukesh to contact Jacqueline Fernandez. She was known to both of them. Pinky and Jacqueline might be confronted during questioning to get more clarity in the case, sources said.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also recorded statements of Nora Fatehi on September 13 and October 14, 2021, where she had acknowledged having received gifts from the alleged conman and his actor wife Leena.

ED had registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam over the FIR registered by the Delhi Police.

ED had earlier stated that Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to having received gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

ED also said that Fernandez had used proceeds of crime and valuable gifts bought using it for herself and her family members in India as well as abroad and that this amounts to an offence of money laundering under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

Earlier, Pinky Irani, who had apparently introduced Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

Irani, who is believed to be a close aide of Sukesh, appeared before EOW officials for the second day in a row after she was questioned for around 8 hours on Wednesday. Notably, actor Jacqueline Fernandez also joined the questioning by the EOW of Delhi Police in the alleged 200 crore scam on Wednesday.

According to sources, Jacqueline and Pinki Irani engaged in a war of words during the Delhi Police interrogation on Wednesday.

The EOW sources said, while the two were being interrogated face to face, they kept arguing and accusing each other of lying for around two hours.

Pinki accused Jacqueline of accepting gifts from Sukesh, despite knowing that he is behind bars on charges of cheating people of Rs 200 crores. On the other hand, Jacqueline accused Pinki of lying. She said she had no idea about Sukesh's background. Both of them reportedly also abused each other, after which police had to intervene. (ANI)

