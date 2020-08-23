New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A drone was recovered near the Israel Embassy in the national capital on Saturday, said Delhi Police on Sunday.

"Police recovered a drone from near Israel embassy yesterday. Preliminary investigation suggests that the drone was being operated by a minor," said the police.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

