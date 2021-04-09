New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday summoned religious leader Narsinghanand Saraswati to join the investigation days after registering an FIR against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, officials said.

The FIR was registered on April 3 on a complaint from AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. He had uploaded a video on social media, in which the legislator said that he has submitted a complaint against Narsinghanand.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said, "We have summoned Narsinghanand to join the investigation."

In a video circulating on social media, the religious leader was seen uttering blasphemous words against a religion. The video was purportedly shot during an event at the Press Club.

The police said they have registered a case in connection with the incident.

"Taking cognizance of a video circulating on social media of a conference that took place at the Press Club, a case under relevant sections has been registered at the Parliament Street police station and investigation taken up," a senior police officer had said.

Also taking suo motu cognizance of a video and a tweet, police had registered a case against Khan on Sunday for allegedly threatening Narsinghanand.

