New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): After a decade in power, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to lose the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing victory or leading in 47 out of 70 seats.

Several key constituencies witnessed a fierce contest between AAP and BJP.

In Malviya Nagar, BJP's Satish Upadhyay won by 2,131 votes against AAP's Somnath Bharti. Upadhyay has secured 39,564 votes, while Bharti has received 37,433 votes, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI)

Congress candidate Jitender Kumar Kochar is in third place with 6,770 votes after 15 rounds of counting.

In a post on X, Upadhyay said "My heartfelt gratitude to the God-like people for electing me as the MLA from Malviya Nagar Assembly. My heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, Shri @JPNadda Ji, Shri @AmitShah Ji and the top leadership of the party and the dedicated workers."

"With your trust and blessings, I will always remain dedicated to serve Malviya Nagar Assembly," he added.

Meanwhile, as the BJP is poised to form the government in Delhi after 27 years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the "rule of lies" has ended in Delhi and this marks the beginning of a new era of development and trust.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Delhi ke Dil mein Modi (Modi in the heart of Delhi)."

"The people of Delhi have worked to make the city Aapda-free by demolishing the 'Sheesh Mahal' of lies, deceit, and corruption. Delhi has taught such a lesson to those who break promises that it will serve as an example for those making false promises across the country. This is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi," he added.

The Home Minister also expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi for their support and said BJP is committed to fulfilling all its promises.

"This is a victory of 'Modi ki Guarantee' and the faith of Delhiites in Modi ji's vision of development. Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for this massive mandate. Under the leadership of Modi ji, BJP is determined to fulfill all its promises and make Delhi the number-one capital of the world," Amit Shah said.

Further, Shah stated that the people of Delhi have shown that the public cannot be misled by repeated false promises.

"The public has responded to the dirty Yamuna, contaminated drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers, and liquor shops in every street with their votes. I heartily congratulate all the BJP Delhi workers who worked day and night for this grand victory, BJP National President JP Nadda, and State President Virendra Sachdeva. Be it respect for women, the self-respect of unauthorized colony residents, or immense opportunities for self-employment--Delhi will now become an ideal capital under Modi ji's leadership," he added on X.

Delhi witnessed a tough electoral battle, with three parties--AAP, BJP, and Congress--trading charges against each other over issues such as the Yamuna River, Sheesh Mahal, air pollution, and freebies. (ANI)

