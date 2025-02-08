New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ravinder Singh Negi won the Patparganj assembly constituency with a margin of more than 28,000 votes as per data posted on the Election Commission website on Saturday.

Negi had contested against Aam Aadmi Party's Awadh Ojha and Congress' Anil Kumar from the Patparganj constituency.

According to the Election Commission of India data Negi led by a margin of 28,072 by winning total of 74,060 votes while AAP's Awadh Ojha managed to notch 45,988 votes and Congress' Anil Kumar got 16,549 votes.

Negi said that this was a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked the party leadership for giving him opportunity.

"This is PM Modi's victory as his blessings were with all the candidates. This victory is because of the way the PM explained to the people of Delhi why it was important to remove 'aapda'. I thank the party leadership,'' Negi told reporters.

Patparganj witnessed a triangular contest between BJP, AAP and Congress.

Patparganj used to be the assembly constituency of Delhi's former Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia but this time, AAP had fielded Awadh Ojha, an educator who recently joined AAP. Congress had fielded Anil Kumar who gave stiff competition to both these leaders.

This constituency also witnessed intense campaigning from all these three parties with leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi both campaigning for their candidates. However, both the parties lost elections.

As per Election Commission trends declared as of 2.37 pm, BJP Bharatiya Janata Party - BJPhad won 12 seats and was leading in 35 seats while AAP had won 10 seats and was leading on 13 seats. Congress had failed to even open its account in the Delhi elections for the third straight time.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Manish Sisodia on Saturday conceded his defeat in the Delhi elections to BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sisodia asserted that the people have supported him really well.

"Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lose by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency," he said.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. (ANI)

