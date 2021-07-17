New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has cancelled the expression of interest (EOI) invited for settling up two common biomedical waste treatment plants in the capital, citing "administrative reasons".

The decision comes at a time when the city is generating a large amount of COVID-19 waste.

The pollution control body had invited the EOI on March 22. On July 6, the DPCC selected two out of the total six EOIs submitted to it.

"The EOI issued by DPCC dated March 22 and subsequent RFPs (request for proposals) dated July 6, hereby stand cancelled due to administrative reasons," a circular available on its website read.

At present, the capital has two CBWTFs, SMS Water Grace BMW Private Limited in Nilothi in west Delhi and Biotic Waste Solutions Private Limited in Jahangirpuri, with an operational capacity of 12 tonnes and 34 tonnes per day, respectively.

One of the CBWTFs, running under DHS contract, had a validity up to 2020 and is operational on extension.

The DPCC had earlier said Delhi would be generating approx 80,000 kg biomedical waste per day by 2031 and that two CBWTFs would be needed to cater to the needs of East, North East, Shahdara, Central, South West and West districts of Delhi.

