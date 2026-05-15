India News | Delhi Progresses Towards Ease of Doing Business Reforms, Focus on 'Permitted Until Prohibited' System: LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday reviewed the progress of the ongoing deregulation exercise aimed at strengthening Ease of Doing Business and improving Ease of Living in the national capital, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing details in a post on X, the LG said he chaired a meeting of senior officials to assess the reform process and noted the city's improved performance in national rankings.

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"Happy to note that Delhi has progressed from 'Achievers' status to 'Exemplar' status in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2025 rankings among UTs," he said.

Highlighting the government's broader governance approach, he added, "Our focus remains on transitioning towards a 'Permitted Until Prohibited' ecosystem by removing long-standing regulatory hurdles and simplifying governance frameworks."

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He further said that legislative reforms are being expedited to streamline administrative processes. "While we are fast-tracking the Omnibus Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, to streamline approvals and simplify compliance, it is equally important to ensure that quality of service and safety standards are upheld across all sectors," he noted.

Referring to the guiding principle of reforms, Sandhu said, "Guided by the Prime Minister's vision of reducing compliance burden and improving ease of living for citizens, every procedural reform must translate into greater efficiency, transparency, and opportunity for the people of Delhi."

He also set a deadline for implementation of pending measures, stating, "Advised officers to ensure implementation of all remaining priority areas identified by the Government of India for Ease of Doing Business reforms by June 30, 2026, without fail."

Concluding his message, he said, "We remain committed to a governance model where efficiency meets excellence for the benefit of every resident, as we continue working towards a #ViksitDilli."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, in line with the Prime Minister's vision to promote the Fit India Movement, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to waive the entry fee till 10:00 AM for morning walkers at DDA parks, greens and heritage sites where entry tickets are presently being charged.

The parks and sites covered under this initiative include Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Baansera, Asita, Kranti Udhyan, Vatika, Atal Sadbhavana Park, Vasudev Ghat, Vaishnavi Park, DDA Green at Sector 16-D Dwarka, Amrut Bio-Diversity Park, Lala Hardayal Park (Jasola) and Smriti Van (Narela).

The decision has been taken to provide relief to morning walkers, joggers and fitness enthusiasts, while encouraging greater public participation in healthy outdoor activities and promoting a culture of fitness and well-being across the city. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)