Noida, Jan 23 (PTI) A container truck got stuck under a metro track passing over a road in Noida on Monday morning, resulting in traffic congestion on the stretch leading to Delhi, officials said.

The incident took place as traffic diversions were in place here since Sunday due to Republic Day rehearsals in Delhi ahead of January 26.

“The container truck was moving towards Delhi but its driver was unaware of the traffic diversions. Around 8.30 am, it took a wrong turn near the Gaushala in Sector 94 in a bid to go to Delhi but got stuck under a metro track passing over a road stretch,” a Traffic police official told PTI.

“A crane along with support staff was deployed immediately at the spot and the truck was removed from the road by 9 am,” the official said.

Traffic congestion was witnessed on the road stretch from 8.30 am to around 9 am after which the flow of vehicles was at normal speed, the official added.

In view of the Republic Day parade in the national capital, the traffic diversion on roads leading from Noida to Delhi was in place from Sunday till Monday afternoon.

A similar diversion to prevent entry of heavy commercial vehicles into Delhi will be in place on January 25 also and continue till January 26 afternoon, according to a Noida Traffic police advisory. PTI KIS

