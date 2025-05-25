New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): As the national capital experienced waterlogging and traffic congestion due to heavy rains lashing across the national capital, services at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were briefly impacted as water accumulated in and around the airport area.

A spokesperson from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the consortium of companies managing operations at IGI, said on Sunday that the "sudden and concentrated downpour led to temporary water accumulation in and around IGI Airport, briefly impacting operations."

"Delhi experienced an intense thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall during the intervening night of May 24th, 2025. The city recorded over 80mm of rain with wind speeds touching 70-80 km/h within a short span of 30 to 45 minutes around 2:00 AM. This sudden and concentrated downpour led to temporary water accumulation in and around IGI Airport, briefly impacting operations," the spokesperson said.

He further explained that swift action was taken by the ground teams, while also ensuring safety and continuity of operations with minimal disruption to restore normal conditions.

The spokesperson said that due to the design of preventing excessive water retention, a section of the external tensile fabric at the T1 Arrival, "adjusted under pressure," which aided in "water dispersal." However, no structure was compromised or impacted other parts of the terminal.

"Swift action was taken by the ground teams to restore normal conditions, ensuring safety and continuity of operations with minimal disruption," the spokesperson said.

"Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, 49 flights were diverted between 11:30 pm and 4 am. Normal services restored," Delhi Airport sources said.

The airport also issued a passenger advisory at 06:50 am on Sunday."Due to adverse weather conditions last night, some flights have been impacted. Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and stay in touch with airline staff for updates. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with hall stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," the advisory stated.

Waterlogging occurred in several parts of Delhi after heavy rains accompanied by strong winds hit Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Delhi and nearby areas, warning of strong thunderstorms, rain, and high-speed winds over the next two to three hours.

The alert is part of a nowcast warning based on the current weather conditions. Meanwhile, IMD has stated that there is a possibility of rain in Delhi today as well, as IMD predicts thunderstorm activity and gusty winds at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour as cyclonic circulations centred around Western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. (ANI)

