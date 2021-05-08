New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Delhi government on Saturday informed that the national capital had received 488 MT of oxygen on May 7 despite the Supreme Court direction to the Centre to supply 700 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to Delhi everyday as hospitals in the national capital have been struggling to tackle an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases.

Oxygen supply to the national capital was short by 212 metric tonnes on May 7.

According to the Delhi government's oxygen bulletin, the national capital had received 488 MT of oxygen on May 7, against a demand of 700 MT. The city received 577 MT on Thursday.

There was a decline of 89 MT of medical oxygen in 24 hours.

"The average demand of oxygen over last seven days stands at 700 MT while average oxygen supplied to Delhi in last seven days attends at 522 MT," the bulletin said.

The oxygen bulletin also said that the government received as many as 10 SOS on Friday.

According to the health department in Delhi, the national capital recorded 17,364 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours while 332 people succumbed to the disease.

The active cases in Delhi mounted to 87,907. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)