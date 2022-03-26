New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity level was at 56 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

The city's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category (AQI 195) at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The city is expected to see strong surface winds during the day, and the maximum temperature may reach up to 35 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

