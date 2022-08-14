New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 27.1 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 76 per cent, it said.

The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital stood at 35.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, and the minimum temperature at 27.4 degrees Celsius.

