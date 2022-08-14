Ayodhya, August 14: All temples in Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura will unfurl the Tricolour at the temples on Monday to mark 75 years of Independence. Around 8,000 temples in Ayodhya, including the makeshift Ram Janmabhoomi shrine, the Hanuman Garhi temple, Kanak Bhavan and the various mutts will hoist the national flag this Independence Day.

Around 20,000 sadhus living in temples across Ayodhya will also take part in this campaign with the Hanuman Garhi temple taking the lead. Mahant Raju Das, priest of the Hanuman Garhi temple, said, "We have given the slogan Har Mandir Tiranga. All temples and maths in Ayodhya will unfurl the Tricolour. The tricolour will also fly at Hanuman Garhi."

The Ayodhya Sant Samaj has asked priests of all temples to unfurl the Tricolour at their respective temples. Normally, saffron flags fly atop temples. "We have issued an appeal to all sadhus and mahants to unfurl the Tricolour at their respective temples along with the saffron flag," Das added.

In Mathura, the Dwarkadeesh temple in the heart of city will celebrate Tiranga Mahotsav on Sunday to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav organised on completion of 75 years of Independence. Rakesh Tiwari, spokesperson, and legal advisor of Sri Dwarkadeesh Temple, said with permission of the temple authorities, Tiranga Mahotsav will be organised.

"A Tiranga Yatra will also be taken out for parikrama (circumambulation) of Dwarkadeesh Temple as part of Tiranga Mahotsav. Devotees are being asked to participate in it," Rakesh Tiwari said.

Kapil Sharma, a member of the management committee at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, said the Tricolour is being unfurled at focal points of the temple, including gates and Bhagwat Bhawan.

"It is by the grace of Lord Krishna that we are celebrating 75 years of Independence and we will be all part of celebrations," Kapil Sharma said. Padma Shri awardee Mohan Swaroop Bhatia, a doyen of Braj history and literature, stated that temples, as routine, do not get involved on such occasions, but if one wishes to take part, there seems to be no harm.

In Varanasi also, maths and temples are unfurling the Tricolour. Anup Jaiswal of Pranam Vande Mataram Samiti, a social organisation, is handing out the Tricolour to priests in temples across Varanasi.

The Pranam Vande Mataram Samiti kicked off the campaign from Bada Mahadev temple at Godaulia. "We will try to reach out to as many temples as we can on Sunday and even on Independence Day," said Jaiswal.

