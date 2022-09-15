New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): The national capital reported 116 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, with a case positivity rate of 0.97 per cent, as per a bulletin by the Delhi Health Department on Thursday.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 546.

As per the bulletin, 142 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city to 19,75,102.

Three COVID patients succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll in the city rose to 26,497.

As many as 24,713 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. The cumulative doses administered in the city so far increased to 3,69,31,074.

Meanwhile, India recorded 6,422 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Thursday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 46,389 which accounts for 0.10 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.71 per cent. As many as 5,748 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,39,41,840.

The country has recorded a daily positivity rate of 2.04 per cent.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and Union Territories by providing them with COVID-19 Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

